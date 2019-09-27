Showers occur at the South

Showers will occur at times in Uva and Eastern provinces and in Hambantota district. Showers or thundershowers will occur elsewhere in the evening or night.Fairly heavy falls about 100 mm are likely at some places in Southern and Eastern provinces and in Ratnapura and Kaluthara districts. Fairly heavy falls about 75 mm are likely at some places in Central and Uva provinces and in Gampaha, Colombo and Kegalle districts.General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas extending from Kankasanturai to Matara via Trincomalee and Batticaloa. Heavy showers can be expected in the sea area extending from Trincomalee to Hambantota via Batticaloa.Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places elsewhere in the evening or night.Winds will be North-easterly or variable in direction and speed will be (10-30) kmph in the sea areas around the island.Temporarily strong gusty winds (up to 70-80 kmph) and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

Atmospheric conditions are getting favorable for evening thundershowers over most parts of the island.Showers or thundershowers will occur over most parts of the island in the evening or night.Fairly heavy falls about 75 mm are likely at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Central and Uva provinces.Several spells of light showers will occur in the coastal areas of Western, Southern and North-western provinces in the morning as well.General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning.

Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 27-Sep-2019

City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather

Max Min Max Min

Anuradhapura 33 22 80 65 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Batticaloa 30 23 90 70 Showers or thundershowers

Colombo 27 22 95 70 Several spells of showers

Galle 30 23 95 70 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Jaffna 30 25 90 75 A few showers

Kandy 28 19 95 75 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Nuwara-Eliya 19 12 95 70 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Ratnapura 29 21 95 80 Several spells of showers

Trincomalee 29 23 90 60 Several spells of showers

Mannar 32 23 90 70 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m