September 30, 2019
    Development - Provincial

    Evening thundershowers in most parts of the island.

    September 30, 2019
    The possibility for evening thundershowers is still high over most parts of the island. Showers or thundershowers will occur over most parts of the island after 2.00 p.m. Light showers may occur in the Southern province in the morning too. Fairly heavy falls about 75-100 mm are likely at some places in North-central, Central and Uva Provinces. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

     Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Colombo to Matara via Galle. Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places elsewhere in the evening or night. Winds will be South-easterly or variable and speed will be (10-30) kmph in the sea areas around the island. Temporarily strong gusty winds (up to 70-80 kmph) and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

    There is a high possibility for evening thundershowers over most parts of the island. Showers or thundershowers will occur over most parts of the island after 2.00 p.m. Showers or thundershowers will occur in the Southern and Uva provinces and Ampara, Batticaloa and Jaffna districts in the morning as well. Fairly heavy falls about 75 mm are likely at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa, Western and North-central provinces and Hambanthota, Kurunegala districts. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

       Weather Forecast for Main Cities                                                                                                    Date:  30-Sep-2019

    City        Temperature (0C)            Relative Humidity (%)    Weather

    Max       Min        Max       Min

    Anuradhapura   32           23           95           55           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Batticaloa            31           24           95           75           Showers or thundershowers will occur in after 2.00p.m. Showers or thundershowers may occur morning too.

    Colombo              30           22           95           70           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Galle      28           24           95           80           Showers or thundershowers will occur in after 2.00p.m. Showers or thundershowers may occur morning too.

    Jaffna    31           24           90           70           A few showers

    Kandy   29           21           95           70           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Nuwara-Eliya     19           12           95           85           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Ratnapura           30           22           95           80           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Trincomalee       31           23           95           75           A few showers

    Mannar                30           25           90           70           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    « High possibility for evening thundershowers
