Evening thundershowers in most parts of the island.

The possibility for evening thundershowers is still high over most parts of the island. Showers or thundershowers will occur over most parts of the island after 2.00 p.m. Light showers may occur in the Southern province in the morning too. Fairly heavy falls about 75-100 mm are likely at some places in North-central, Central and Uva Provinces. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Colombo to Matara via Galle. Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places elsewhere in the evening or night. Winds will be South-easterly or variable and speed will be (10-30) kmph in the sea areas around the island. Temporarily strong gusty winds (up to 70-80 kmph) and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

There is a high possibility for evening thundershowers over most parts of the island. Showers or thundershowers will occur over most parts of the island after 2.00 p.m. Showers or thundershowers will occur in the Southern and Uva provinces and Ampara, Batticaloa and Jaffna districts in the morning as well. Fairly heavy falls about 75 mm are likely at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa, Western and North-central provinces and Hambanthota, Kurunegala districts. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date: 30-Sep-2019

City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather

Max Min Max Min

Anuradhapura 32 23 95 55 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Batticaloa 31 24 95 75 Showers or thundershowers will occur in after 2.00p.m. Showers or thundershowers may occur morning too.

Colombo 30 22 95 70 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Galle 28 24 95 80 Showers or thundershowers will occur in after 2.00p.m. Showers or thundershowers may occur morning too.

Jaffna 31 24 90 70 A few showers

Kandy 29 21 95 70 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Nuwara-Eliya 19 12 95 85 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Ratnapura 30 22 95 80 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Trincomalee 31 23 95 75 A few showers

Mannar 30 25 90 70 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m