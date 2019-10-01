October 01, 2019
    Development - Provincial

    Evening thundershowers over most parts of the island

    The possibility for evening thundershowers is still high over most parts of the island. Showers or thundershowers will occur over most parts of the island after 2.00 p.m. Fairly heavy falls about 75-100 mm are likely at some places in North-central, Central, Western and Uva Provinces. Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces during the morning. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

    Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Kankasanturai to Matara via Mannar, Colombo and Galle in the evening or night. Winds will be South-easterly or variable and speed will be (10-30) kmph in the sea areas around the island. Temporarily strong gusty winds (up to 70-80 kmph) and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

    The possibility for evening thundershowers is still high over most parts of the island. Showers or thundershowers will occur over most parts of the island after 2.00 p.m. Light showers may occur in the Southern province in the morning too. Fairly heavy falls about 75-100 mm are likely at some places in North-central, Central, Western and Uva Provinces. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

       Weather Forecast for Main Cities                                                                          Date :    1-Oct-2019

    City        Temperature (0C)            Relative Humidity (%)    Weather

    Max       Min        Max       Min

    Anuradhapura   32           23           95           55           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Batticaloa            31           25           90           75           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Colombo              29           23           90           70           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Galle      30           24           90           70           Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m, Showers are likely in the morning too

    Jaffna    31           23           85           70           A few showers

    Kandy   30           21           95           70           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Nuwara-Eliya     19           11           95           80           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Ratnapura           30           22           95           75           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Trincomalee       30           24           95           75           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Mannar                31           23           90           70           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    « Evening thundershowers in most parts of the island.
