Evening thundershowers over most parts of the island

The possibility for evening thundershowers is still high over most parts of the island. Showers or thundershowers will occur over most parts of the island after 2.00 p.m. Fairly heavy falls about 75-100 mm are likely at some places in North-central, Central, Western and Uva Provinces. Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces during the morning. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Kankasanturai to Matara via Mannar, Colombo and Galle in the evening or night. Winds will be South-easterly or variable and speed will be (10-30) kmph in the sea areas around the island. Temporarily strong gusty winds (up to 70-80 kmph) and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

The possibility for evening thundershowers is still high over most parts of the island. Showers or thundershowers will occur over most parts of the island after 2.00 p.m. Light showers may occur in the Southern province in the morning too. Fairly heavy falls about 75-100 mm are likely at some places in North-central, Central, Western and Uva Provinces. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 1-Oct-2019

City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather

Max Min Max Min

Anuradhapura 32 23 95 55 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Batticaloa 31 25 90 75 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Colombo 29 23 90 70 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Galle 30 24 90 70 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m, Showers are likely in the morning too

Jaffna 31 23 85 70 A few showers

Kandy 30 21 95 70 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Nuwara-Eliya 19 11 95 80 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Ratnapura 30 22 95 75 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Trincomalee 30 24 95 75 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Mannar 31 23 90 70 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m