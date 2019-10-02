October 02, 2019
    Thundershowers expected after 2 pm

    Showers or thundershowers will occur over most parts of the island after 2.00 p.m. Fairly heavy falls above 75 mm are likely at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, North-western and Uva provinces and in Galle, Matara and Anuradhapura districts. Light showers may occur in the coastal areas of the Southern province in the morning too. Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-central provinces during the morning. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

    Showers or thundershowers will occur in the sea areas extending from Mannar to Matara via Colombo and Galle. Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places over other sea areas in the evening or night. Winds will be South-easterly or variable in direction and speed will be (10-30) kmph in the sea areas around the island. Temporarily strong gusty winds (up to 70-80 kmph) and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

    Tonight: Showers or thundershowers will occur over most parts of the island. Fairly heavy falls about                75-100 mm are likely at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, North-western, Uva and North-central provinces. Tomorrow: Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern, North-western and Uva provinces and in Anuradhapura district after 2.00 p.m. Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Uva, Eastern and North-central provinces during the morning. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

       Weather Forecast for Main Cities                                                                          Date :    02-Oct-2019

    City        Temperature (0C)            Relative Humidity (%)    Weather

    Max       Min        Max       Min

    Anuradhapura   33           22           90           50           Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

    Batticaloa            32           24           85           70           A few showers

    Colombo              32           23           90           70           Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

    Galle      31           24           90           65           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Jaffna    34           25           85           60           A few showers

    Kandy   30           21           95           60           Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

    Nuwara-Eliya     20           10           95           70           Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

    Ratnapura           33           22           95           60           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Trincomalee       31           23           85           65           Mainly fair

    Mannar                32           25           90           65           Mainly fair

    Last modified on Wednesday, 02 October 2019 13:24
