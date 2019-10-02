Thundershowers expected after 2 pm

WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND
Showers or thundershowers will occur in the sea areas extending from Mannar to Matara via Colombo and Galle. Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places over other sea areas in the evening or night. Winds will be South-easterly or variable in direction and speed will be (10-30) kmph in the sea areas around the island. Temporarily strong gusty winds (up to 70-80 kmph) and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.
WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS
Tonight: Showers or thundershowers will occur over most parts of the island. Fairly heavy falls about 75-100 mm are likely at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, North-western, Uva and North-central provinces. Tomorrow: Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern, North-western and Uva provinces and in Anuradhapura district after 2.00 p.m. Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Uva, Eastern and North-central provinces during the morning. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.
Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 02-Oct-2019
City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather
Max Min Max Min
Anuradhapura 33 22 90 50 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m
Batticaloa 32 24 85 70 A few showers
Colombo 32 23 90 70 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m
Galle 31 24 90 65 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m
Jaffna 34 25 85 60 A few showers
Kandy 30 21 95 60 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m
Nuwara-Eliya 20 10 95 70 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m
Ratnapura 33 22 95 60 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m
Trincomalee 31 23 85 65 Mainly fair
Mannar 32 25 90 65 Mainly fair