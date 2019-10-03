October 03, 2019
    October 03, 2019
    There is a high possibility for evening thundershowers over most parts of the island today.airly heavy falls about (75-100) mm are likely at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, North-western and Uva provinces and in Galle, Matara, Anuradhapura and Vavuniya districts. Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-central provinces during the morning. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

    Showers or thundershowers will occur in the sea areas extending from Mannar to Matara via Colombo and Galle. Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places over other sea areas in the evening or night. Winds will be South-easterly or variable in direction and speed will be (10-30) kmph in the sea areas around the island. Temporarily strong gusty winds (up to 70-80 kmph) and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

    Tonight: Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, North-western and Uva provinces and in Galle, Matara and Anuradhapura districts. Tomorrow: Showers or thundershowers will occur over most parts of the island after 2.00 p.m. Fairly heavy falls above 75 mm are likely at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, North-western and Uva provinces and in Galle, Matara and Anuradhapura districts. Light showers may occur in the coastal areas of the Southern province in the morning too. Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-central provinces during the morning. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

       Weather Forecast for Main Cities                                                                          Date :    3-Oct-2019

    City        Temperature (0C)            Relative Humidity (%)    Weather

    Max       Min        Max       Min

    Anuradhapura   33           23           95           60           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Batticaloa            31           25           90           70           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Colombo              30           23           95           70           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Galle      30           24           95           80           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m, Light showers may occur in the morning too.

    Jaffna    31           25           95           70           A few showers

    Kandy   29           20           95           70           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Nuwara-Eliya     20           13           95           70           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Ratnapura           31           22           95           65           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Trincomalee       31           24           90           65           Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

    Mannar                30           24           90           70           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

