There is a high possibility for evening thundershowers over most parts of the island today.airly heavy falls about (75-100) mm are likely at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, North-western and Uva provinces and in Galle, Matara, Anuradhapura and Vavuniya districts. Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-central provinces during the morning. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

Showers or thundershowers will occur in the sea areas extending from Mannar to Matara via Colombo and Galle. Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places over other sea areas in the evening or night. Winds will be South-easterly or variable in direction and speed will be (10-30) kmph in the sea areas around the island. Temporarily strong gusty winds (up to 70-80 kmph) and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

Tonight: Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, North-western and Uva provinces and in Galle, Matara and Anuradhapura districts. Tomorrow: Showers or thundershowers will occur over most parts of the island after 2.00 p.m. Fairly heavy falls above 75 mm are likely at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, North-western and Uva provinces and in Galle, Matara and Anuradhapura districts. Light showers may occur in the coastal areas of the Southern province in the morning too. Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-central provinces during the morning. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 3-Oct-2019

City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather

Max Min Max Min

Anuradhapura 33 23 95 60 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Batticaloa 31 25 90 70 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Colombo 30 23 95 70 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Galle 30 24 95 80 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m, Light showers may occur in the morning too.

Jaffna 31 25 95 70 A few showers

Kandy 29 20 95 70 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Nuwara-Eliya 20 13 95 70 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Ratnapura 31 22 95 65 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Trincomalee 31 24 90 65 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Mannar 30 24 90 70 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m