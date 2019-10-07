Fairly heavy falls about 75 mm are at some places

Showers or thundershowers will occur over most parts of the island after 2.00 p.m. Fairly heavy falls about 75 mm are likely at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa, North-central, Southern, Western and Uva provinces. Light showers may occur in the coastal areas at Western and Southern provinces and in Puttalam district in the morning too. Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Uva and North-central provinces during the morning. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Mannar to Hambanthota via Colombo and Galle. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in other sea areas during the evening or night. Winds will be south-westerly or variable in direction and speed will be (10-30) kmph in the sea areas around the island. Temporarily strong gusty winds (up to 70-80 kmph) and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

Showers or thundershowers will occur over most parts of the island. Tonight: Heavy falls above 100 mm are likely at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, North-central and Uva provinces and in Trincomalee, Mullaitivu and Vavuniya districts. Tomorrow: Fairly heavy falls about 75 mm are likely at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa, North-central, Eastern and Uva provinces and in Mullaitivu and Vavuniya districts. Light showers may occur in the coastal areas at Western, Southern and Eastern provinces and in Puttalam, Mannar and Jaffna districts in the morning too. Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Uva, Eastern and North-central provinces during the morning. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 2019-10-07

City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather

Max Min Max Min

Anuradhapura 32 23 95 65 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Batticaloa 30 24 90 70 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Colombo 29 24 95 70 Few morning showers and thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Galle 29 24 95 75 Few morning showers and thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Jaffna 31 25 95 75 Few morning showers and thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Kandy 30 21 95 60 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Nuwara-Eliya 20 11 95 70 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Ratnapura 31 22 95 65 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Trincomalee 31 24 90 65 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Mannar 30 24 95 65 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m