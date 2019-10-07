Fairly heavy falls about 75 mm are at some places

October 07, 2019
    Development - Provincial

    Showers or thundershowers will occur over most parts of the island after 2.00 p.m. Fairly heavy falls about 75 mm are likely at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa, North-central, Southern, Western and Uva provinces. Light showers may occur in the coastal areas at Western and Southern provinces and in Puttalam district in the morning too. Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Uva and North-central provinces during the morning. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

    Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Mannar to Hambanthota via Colombo and Galle. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in other sea areas during the evening or night. Winds will be south-westerly or variable in direction and speed will be (10-30) kmph in the sea areas around the island. Temporarily strong gusty winds (up to 70-80 kmph) and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

    Showers or thundershowers will occur over most parts of the island. Tonight: Heavy falls above 100 mm are likely at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, North-central and Uva provinces and in Trincomalee, Mullaitivu and Vavuniya districts. Tomorrow: Fairly heavy falls about 75 mm are likely at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa, North-central, Eastern and Uva provinces and in Mullaitivu and Vavuniya districts. Light showers may occur in the coastal areas at Western, Southern and Eastern provinces and in Puttalam, Mannar and Jaffna districts in the morning too. Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Uva, Eastern and North-central provinces during the morning. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

       Weather Forecast for Main Cities                                                                          Date :    2019-10-07

    City        Temperature (0C)            Relative Humidity (%)    Weather

    Max       Min        Max       Min

    Anuradhapura   32           23           95           65           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Batticaloa            30           24           90           70           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Colombo              29           24           95           70           Few morning showers and thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Galle      29           24           95           75           Few morning showers and thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Jaffna    31           25           95           75           Few morning showers and thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Kandy   30           21           95           60           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Nuwara-Eliya     20           11           95           70           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Ratnapura           31           22           95           65           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Trincomalee       31           24           90           65           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Mannar                30           24           95           65           Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

    « Thundershowers over the island after 2.00 p.m.
