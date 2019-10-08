Thundershowers occur over the island after 2.00 p.m.

The possibility is still high for evening thundershowers over most parts of the island. Showers or thundershowers will occur over most parts of the island after 2.00 p.m. Fairly heavy falls about (75-100) mm are likely at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa, Southern, Western and Uva provinces and in Anuradhapura district. Showers may occur in Western and Southern provinces and in Puttalam, Ampara and Batticaloa districts in the morning too. Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Uva and North-central provinces during the morning. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Mannar to Batticaloa via Colombo, Galle and Hambanthota. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the other sea areas during the evening or night. Winds will be south-westerly or variable in direction and speed will be (10-30) kmph in the sea areas around the island. Temporarily strong gusty winds

WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 8-Oct-2019

City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather

Max Min Max Min

Anuradhapura 32 23 95 65 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Batticaloa 31 24 90 75 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Colombo 29 23 95 70 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m, Showers are likely in the morning too

Galle 29 24 95 75 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m, Showers are likely in the morning too

Jaffna 31 24 90 75 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Kandy 28 20 95 70 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Nuwara-Eliya 19 11 95 80 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Ratnapura 31 22 95 70 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Trincomalee 32 23 90 60 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Mannar 30 24 95 70 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.