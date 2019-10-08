October 08, 2019
    Development - Provincial

    Thundershowers occur over the island after 2.00 p.m.

    The possibility is still high for evening thundershowers over most parts of the island. Showers or thundershowers will occur over most parts of the island after 2.00 p.m. Fairly heavy falls about (75-100) mm are likely at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa, Southern, Western and Uva provinces and in Anuradhapura district. Showers may occur in Western and Southern provinces and in Puttalam, Ampara and Batticaloa districts in the morning too. Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Uva and North-central provinces during the morning. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

    Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Mannar to Batticaloa via Colombo, Galle and Hambanthota. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the other sea areas during the evening or night. Winds will be south-westerly or variable in direction and speed will be (10-30) kmph in the sea areas around the island. Temporarily strong gusty winds

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

    Showers or thundershowers will occur over most parts of the island.Fairly heavy falls about 75 mm are likely at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa, North-central, Southern, Western and Uva provinces.Light showers may occur in the coastal areas at Western and Southern provinces and in Puttalam district in the morning too.Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Uva and North-central provinces during the morning.General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

       Weather Forecast for Main Cities                                                                          Date :    8-Oct-2019

    City        Temperature (0C)            Relative Humidity (%)    Weather

    Max       Min        Max       Min

    Anuradhapura   32           23           95           65           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Batticaloa            31           24           90           75           Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

    Colombo              29           23           95           70           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m, Showers are likely in the morning too

    Galle      29           24           95           75           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m, Showers are likely in the morning too

    Jaffna    31           24           90           75           Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

    Kandy   28           20           95           70           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Nuwara-Eliya     19           11           95           80           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Ratnapura           31           22           95           70           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Trincomalee       32           23           90           60           Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

    Mannar                30           24           95           70           Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.

    « Fairly heavy falls about 75 mm are at some places
