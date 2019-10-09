October 09, 2019
    Showers expected in most parts of island after 2

    October 09, 2019
    The possibility is still high for afternoon or evening thundershowers over most parts of the island. Showers or thundershowers will occur over most parts of the island particularly after 2.00 p.m. Fairly heavy falls about (75-100) mm are likely at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Uva and North- central provinces and in Kurunegala, Vauniya and Mannar districts.  Light showers may occur in coastal areas of Western and Southern provinces and in Puttalam, Ampara and Batticaloa districts in the morning too. Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Uva and North-central provinces during the morning. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

    Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Mannar to Batticaloa via Colombo, Galle and Hambanthota. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in other sea areas during the evening or night. Winds will be south-westerly or variable in direction and speed will be (10-30) kmph in the sea areas around the island. Temporarily strong gusty winds (up to 70-80 kmph) and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

    The possibility is still high for evening thundershowers over most parts of the island. Showers or thundershowers will occur over most parts of the island after 2.00 p.m. Fairly heavy falls about (75-100) mm are likely at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa, Southern, Western and Uva provinces and in Anuradhapura district. Showersmay occur in Western and Southern provinces and in Puttalam, Ampara and Batticaloa districts in the morning too. Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Uva and North-central provinces during the morning. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

       Weather Forecast for Main Cities                                                                          Date :    9-Oct-2019

    City        Temperature (0C)            Relative Humidity (%)    Weather

    Max       Min        Max       Min

    Anuradhapura   32           23           95           65           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Batticaloa            31           24           95           70           Showers or thundershowers

    Colombo              30           23           95           70           Showers or thundershowers

    Galle      30           24           95           75           Showers or thundershowers

    Jaffna    31           24           95           75           Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

    Kandy   30           21           95           65           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Nuwara-Eliya     19           12           95           85           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Ratnapura           30           23           95           70           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Trincomalee       32           24           90           65           Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

    Mannar                30           25           90           70           Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

    « Thundershowers occur over the island after 2.00 p.m.
