October 10, 2019
    October 10, 2019
    Afternoon or evening thundershowers

    The possibility is still high for afternoon or evening thundershowers over most parts of the island. Showers or thundershowers will occur over most parts of the island particularly after 2.00 p.m. Fairly heavy falls about (75-100) mm are likely at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Uva and Southern provinces and in Anuradhapura, Kurunegala and Vauniya districts. Light showers may occur in coastal areas of Western and Southern provinces and in Puttalam, Ampara and Batticaloa districts in the morning too. Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Uva and North-central provinces during the morning. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

    Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Mannar to Batticaloa via Colombo, Galle and Hambanthota. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in other sea areas during the evening or night. Winds will be south-westerly or variable in direction and speed will be (10-30) kmph in the sea areas around the island. Temporarily strong gusty winds (up to 70-80 kmph) and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

    The possibility is still high for afternoon or evening thundershowers over most parts of the island.Showers or thundershowers will occur over most parts of the island particularly after 2.00 p.m.Fairly heavy falls about (75-100) mm are likely at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Uva, Southern, Western and North-central provinces and in Kurunegala, Vauniya and Mannar districts.Light showersmay occur in coastal areas of Western and Southern provinces and in Puttalam, Ampara and Batticaloa districts in the morning too.Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Uva and North-central provinces during the morning.General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

       Weather Forecast for Main Cities                                                                          Date :    2019-10-10

    City        Temperature (0C)            Relative Humidity (%)    Weather

    Max       Min        Max       Min

    Anuradhapura   32           24           95           60           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Batticaloa            32           25           95           65           Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

    Colombo              31           24           95           70           Showers or thundershowers

    Galle      29           24           95           75           Showers or thundershowers

    Jaffna    32           25           95           70           Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

    Kandy   28           20           95           65           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Nuwara-Eliya     20           11           95           80           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Ratnapura           31           23           95           70           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Trincomalee       33           24           90           60           Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

    Mannar                31           24           90           70           Showers or thundershowers

