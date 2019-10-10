The possibility is still high for afternoon or evening thundershowers over most parts of the island. Showers or thundershowers will occur over most parts of the island particularly after 2.00 p.m. Fairly heavy falls about (75-100) mm are likely at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Uva and Southern provinces and in Anuradhapura, Kurunegala and Vauniya districts. Light showers may occur in coastal areas of Western and Southern provinces and in Puttalam, Ampara and Batticaloa districts in the morning too. Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Uva and North-central provinces during the morning. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Mannar to Batticaloa via Colombo, Galle and Hambanthota. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in other sea areas during the evening or night. Winds will be south-westerly or variable in direction and speed will be (10-30) kmph in the sea areas around the island. Temporarily strong gusty winds (up to 70-80 kmph) and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

The possibility is still high for afternoon or evening thundershowers over most parts of the island.Showers or thundershowers will occur over most parts of the island particularly after 2.00 p.m.Fairly heavy falls about (75-100) mm are likely at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Uva, Southern, Western and North-central provinces and in Kurunegala, Vauniya and Mannar districts.Light showersmay occur in coastal areas of Western and Southern provinces and in Puttalam, Ampara and Batticaloa districts in the morning too.Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Uva and North-central provinces during the morning.General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 2019-10-10

City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather

Max Min Max Min

Anuradhapura 32 24 95 60 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Batticaloa 32 25 95 65 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Colombo 31 24 95 70 Showers or thundershowers

Galle 29 24 95 75 Showers or thundershowers

Jaffna 32 25 95 70 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Kandy 28 20 95 65 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Nuwara-Eliya 20 11 95 80 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Ratnapura 31 23 95 70 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Trincomalee 33 24 90 60 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Mannar 31 24 90 70 Showers or thundershowers