Heavy rain about (75-100) mm can be expected

The possibility for afternoon thundershowers is still high over most parts of the island. Fairly heavy falls about (75-100) mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Uva, Southern, North-central and North-western provinces and in Mannar and Vauniya districts. Light showers may occur in coastal areas of Western and Southern provinces and in Puttalam and Jaffna districts in the morning too.Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Uva and North-central provinces during the morning. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas around the island. Heavy falls can be expected at some places in the sea areas extending from Galle to Batticaloa via Hambanthota. Winds will be south-westerly or variable in direction and speed will be (10-30) kmph in the sea areas around the island. Temporarily strong gusty winds (up to 70-80 kmph) and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

The possibility is still high for afternoon thundershowers over most parts of the island. Showers or thundershowers will occur over most parts of the island particularly after 2.00 p.m. Fairly heavy falls about (75-100) mm are likely at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Uva, Southern, North-central and North-western provinces and in Mannar and Vauniya districts. Light showers may occur in coastal areas of Western and Southern provinces and in Puttalam, Ampara and Batticaloa districts in the morning too. Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Uva and North-central provinces during the morning. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 11-Oct-2019

City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather

Max Min Max Min

Anuradhapura 33 24 90 50 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Batticaloa 31 25 90 75 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Colombo 30 26 90 70 Few morning showers and thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Galle 29 25 90 75 Few morning showers and thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Jaffna 32 24 95 70 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Kandy 30 21 95 70 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Nuwara-Eliya 20 11 95 75 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Ratnapura 33 23 95 70 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Trincomalee 33 25 90 60 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Mannar 31 25 90 70 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m