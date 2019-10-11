October 11, 2019
tami sin youtube  twitter facebook
    Development - Provincial

    Heavy rain about (75-100) mm can be expected

    October 11, 2019
    Heavy rain about (75-100) mm can be expected

    The possibility for afternoon thundershowers is still high over most parts of the island. Fairly heavy falls about (75-100) mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Uva, Southern, North-central and North-western provinces and in Mannar and Vauniya districts. Light showers may occur in coastal areas of Western and Southern provinces and in Puttalam and Jaffna districts in the morning too.Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Uva and North-central provinces during the morning. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

    Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas around the island. Heavy falls can be expected at some places in the sea areas extending from Galle to Batticaloa via Hambanthota. Winds will be south-westerly or variable in direction and speed will be (10-30) kmph in the sea areas around the island. Temporarily strong gusty winds (up to 70-80 kmph) and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

    The possibility is still high for afternoon thundershowers over most parts of the island. Showers or thundershowers will occur over most parts of the island particularly after 2.00 p.m. Fairly heavy falls about (75-100) mm are likely at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Uva, Southern, North-central and North-western provinces and in Mannar and Vauniya districts. Light showers may occur in coastal areas of Western and Southern provinces and in Puttalam, Ampara and Batticaloa districts in the morning too. Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Uva and North-central provinces during the morning. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

       Weather Forecast for Main Cities                                                                          Date :    11-Oct-2019

    City        Temperature (0C)            Relative Humidity (%)    Weather

    Max       Min        Max       Min

    Anuradhapura   33           24           90           50           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Batticaloa            31           25           90           75           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Colombo              30           26           90           70           Few morning showers and thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Galle      29           25           90           75           Few morning showers and thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Jaffna    32           24           95           70           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Kandy   30           21           95           70           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Nuwara-Eliya     20           11           95           75           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Ratnapura           33           23           95           70           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Trincomalee       33           25           90           60           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Mannar                31           25           90           70           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    « Afternoon or evening thundershowers
    back to top

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2

    Desathiya