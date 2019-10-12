October 12, 2019
    Development - Provincial

    October 12, 2019
    Afternoon thundershowers is still high

    The possibility for afternoon thundershowers is still high over most parts of the island. Fairly heavy falls about (75-100) mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Uva, Southern, North-central and North-western provinces and in Mannar and Vauniya districts. Light showers may occur in coastal areas of Western and Southern provinces and in Puttalam and Jaffna districts in the morning too.Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Uva and North-central provinces during the morning. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

    Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas around the island. Heavy falls can be expected at some places in the sea areas extending from Galle to Batticaloa via Hambanthota. Winds will be south-westerly or variable in direction and speed will be (10-30) kmph in the sea areas around the island.  Temporarily strong gusty winds (up to 70-80 kmph) and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

     Showers or thundershowers will occur over most parts of the island. Tonight: Heavy falls above 100 mm are likely at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern andUva provinces and in Mannar and Vauniya districts. Tomorrow:Fairly heavy falls about (75-100) mm are likely at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Uva, Southern, North-central and North-western provinces and in Mannar and Vauniya districts. Light showers may occur in coastal areas of Western and Southern provinces and in Puttalam, Ampara and Batticaloa districts in the morning too. Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Uva and North-central provinces during the morning. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

       Weather Forecast for Main Cities                                                                          Date :    12-Oct-2019

    City        Temperature (0C)            Relative Humidity (%)    Weather

    Max       Min        Max       Min

    Anuradhapura   32           23           95           60           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Batticaloa            32           25           90           60           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Colombo              30           24           90           60           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m, Showers are likely in the morning too.

    Galle      29           23           95           75           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m, Showers are likely in the morning too.

    Jaffna    33           25           95           65           Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m, Showers are likely in the morning too

    Kandy   29           21           95           60           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Nuwara-Eliya     20           11           95           70           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Ratnapura           32           22           95           60           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Trincomalee       34           24           90           60           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Mannar                31           25           90           75           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

