Afternoon thundershowers high over the island today

The possibility for afternoon thundershowers is high over most parts of the island today (11th).Showers or thundershowers will occur over most parts of the island after 1.00 p.m. Showers or thundershowers will occur in Western and Southern provinces and in Puttalam district particularly along coastal areas during the morning too.Fairly heavy falls about (75-100)mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Central and Uva provinces and in Galle, Matara and Kaluthara districts. Fairly heavy falls about (50-75)mm can be expected at some places in North-western province and in Colombo, Gampaha, Anuradhapura and Vavuniya districts.Misty conditions can be expected at some places in North-central, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Uva provinces during the morning.General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

Showers or thundershowers will occur in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Pottuvil via Colombo, Galle and Hambantota. Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in the other sea areas around the island during the afternoon or night. Winds will be South-westerly or variable in direction and speed will be (20-30) kmph in the sea areas around the island.Temporarily strong gusty winds (up to 70-80 kmph) and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

Showers or thundershowers will occur over most parts of the island after 1.00 p.m. Showers or thundershowers will occur in Western and Southern provinces and in Puttalam district particularly along coastal areas during the morning too.Fairly heavy falls about (75-100) mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces. Fairly heavy falls about (50-75) mm can be expected at some places in Western, Southern, Uva and North-western provinces and in Anuradhapura, Vavuniya and Mullaitivu districts.Misty conditions can be expected at some places in North-central, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Eastern and Uva provinces during the morning.General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 2019-11-11

City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather

Max Min Max Min

Anuradhapura 32 24 95 60 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Batticaloa 31 25 95 70 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Colombo 31 24 95 70 Showers or thundershowers

Galle 30 25 95 75 Showers or thundershowers

Jaffna 31 25 90 70 A few showers

Kandy 30 21 95 65 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Nuwara-Eliya 22 11 95 75 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Ratnapura 32 23 95 70 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Trincomalee 31 24 95 70 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Mannar 30 25 90 70 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m