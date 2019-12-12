Prevailed heavy rain reduce in North and occur in theSouth

Prevailed heavy showery condition in the Northern, Eastern and Uva provinces is expected to reduce temporarily during next few days from today (11th). Showers will occur at times in Southern, Uva provinces and in Batticaloa and Ampara districts. Several spells of showers will occur in Anuradhapura, Polonnaruwa and Trincomalee districts.Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere after 1.00 p.m.Fairly heavy falls about 75-100mm are likely at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Western, Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas extending from Trincomalee to Balapitiya via Batticaloa, Hambantota and Galle and fairly heavy falls are likely at some places.Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the other sea areas during the afternoon or night.Winds will be North-easterly and speed will be (30-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island.The sea areas extending from Kankasanturai to Negombo via Mannar and Puttalam can be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to (50-55) kmph at times.Temporarily strong gusty winds (up to 70-80 kmph) and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.