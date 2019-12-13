Thundershowers may occur at several places after 2 p.m.

Several spells of showers will occur in Uva and Eastern provinces and in Jaffna, Mullaitivu, Kilinochchi and Hambanthota districts. Light showers may occur in Anuradhapura and Polonnaruwa districts. Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in Sabaragamuwa, Western and North-western provinces after 2.00 p.m.General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Mannar to Hambantota via Kankasanturai, Trincomalee and Batticaloa.Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Negombo to Matara via Colombo and Galle during the afternoon or night.Winds will be North-easterly and speed will be (30-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island.The sea areas extending from Kankasanturai to Colombo via Mannar and Puttalam can be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to (50-55) kmph at times.Temporarily strong gusty winds (up to 70-80 kmph) and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

Several spells of showers will occur in Uva and Eastern provinces and in Jaffna, Mullaitivu, and Kilinochchi and Hambanthota districts. Light showers may occur in Anuradhapura and Polonnaruwa districts.Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Sabaragamuwa, Western, Central and Northwestern provinces and Galle and Matara districts after 1.00 p.m.Fairly heavy falls about (50-75) mm are likely at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Northwestern province.General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 12-Dec-2019

City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather

Max Min Max Min

Anuradhapura 31 23 95 75 Several spells of light showers

Batticaloa 28 24 95 85 Several spells of showers

Colombo 31 24 90 55 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Galle 30 24 95 75 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Jaffna 31 23 95 70 Several spells of showers

Kandy 26 19 95 70 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Nuwara-Eliya 19 11 95 85 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Ratnapura 31 23 95 70 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Trincomalee 30 24 95 75 Several spells of showers

Mannar 31 26 90 70 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m