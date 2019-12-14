Thundershowers occur at several places after 2.00 p.m

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Sabaragamuwa, Western and North-western provinces and in Galle district after 2.00 p.m.Several spells of light showers will occur in Uva, Eastern and North-central provinces and in Jaffna, Mullaitivu, Kilinochchi and Hambanthota districts.General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Mannar to Galle via Kankasanturai, Trincomalee, Batticaloa and Hambanthota.Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the other sea areas during afternoon or night.Winds will be North-easterly and speed will be (30-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island.The sea areas extending from Kankasanturai to Colombo via Mannar and Puttalam can be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to (50-55) kmph at times.Temporarily strong gusty winds (up to 70-80 kmph) and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

Several spells of showers will occur in Uva and Eastern provinces and in Jaffna, Mullaitivu, Kilinochchi and Hambanthota districts. Light showers may occur in Anuradhapura and Polonnaruwa districts.Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in Sabaragamuwa, Western and North-western provinces after 2.00 p.m.General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.