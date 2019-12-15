Rain over the island enhance from 17th

Showery condition over the island, particularly in Northern, Eastern and Uva provinces is expected to enhance to some extent from 17 December. Several spells of showers will occur in Northern, Eastern, North-central and Uva provinces and in Hambanthota district.Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Sabaragamuwa, Western and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts after 2.00 p.m.Wind speed can be increased up to 40kmph at times in Southern province and in Kandy and Matale districts.Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces during the morning.General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambanthota.Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea area extending from Kankasanturai to Galle via Colombo and Mannar during the afternoon or night.Winds will be North-easterly and speed will be (25-35) kmph in the sea areas around the island.The sea areas extending from Kankasanturai to Colombo via Mannar and Puttalam can be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to (50-55) kmph at times.Temporarily strong gusty winds (up to 70-80 kmph) and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Sabaragamuwa, Western and North-western provinces and in Galle district after 2.00 p.m.Several spells of light showers will occur in Northern, Eastern, North-central and Uva provinces and in Hambanthota districts.Wind speed can be increased up to 40kmph at times in Southern province and in Kandy and Matale districts.General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 15-Dec-2019

City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather

Max Min Max Min

Anuradhapura 29 24 95 75 Several spells of light showers

Batticaloa 30 26 90 75 Several spells of light showers

Colombo 31 24 90 70 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Galle 32 24 90 65 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Jaffna 28 23 95 80 Several spells of light showers

Kandy 31 21 95 65 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Nuwara-Eliya 20 13 95 75 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Ratnapura 33 22 95 65 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Trincomalee 30 23 95 80 Several spells of light showers

Mannar 30 24 90 75 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m