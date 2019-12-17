Rain over the island enhance from today

Showery condition over the island, particularly in Northern, Eastern and Uva provinces is expected to enhance to some extent from today (17 December).Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Northern, North-Central, Eastern, Central and Uva provinces and in Hambanthota district. Several spells of showers will occur in North-Western province.Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere after 2.00 p.m.Fairly heavy falls of about (75-100) mm are likely at some places in Eastern and Uva provinces and in Polonnaruwa and Mullaitivu districts. Fairly heavy falls of about 75 mm are likely at some places in Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces and in Nuwara-Eliya and Galle districts.Wind speed can be increased up to 40 kmph at times in North-western, Central and Uva provinces and in Hambanthota district.Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces during the morning.General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Mullaitivu to Matara via Batticaloa, Pottuvil and Hambanthota.Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea area extending from Puttalam to Galle via Colombo during the afternoon or night.Winds will be North-easterly and speed will be (20-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island.The sea areas extending from Trincomalee to Negombo via Kankasanturai, Mannar and Puttalam and the sea areas extending from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambanthota can be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to (50-55) kmph at times.Temporarily strong gusty winds (up to 70-80 kmph) and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

Showery condition over the island, particularly in Northern, Eastern and Uva provinces is expected to enhance to some extent from today (17 December). Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Northern, North-Central, Eastern, Central and Uva provinces and in Hambanthota district. Several spells of showers will occur in North-Western province.Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere after 2.00 p.m.Fairly heavy falls of about (75-100) mm are likely at some places in Eastern and Uva provinces and in Polonnaruwa and Mullaitivu districts. Fairly heavy falls of about 75 mm are likely at some places in Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces and in Nuwara-Eliya and Galle districts.Wind speed can be increased up to 40 kmph at times in North-western, Central and Uva provinces and in Hambanthota district.Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces during the morning.General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 17-Dec-2019

City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather

Max Min Max Min

Anuradhapura 30 23 95 75 Showers or thundershowers at times

Batticaloa 29 24 95 80 Showers or thundershowers at times

Colombo 31 23 95 70 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Galle 30 23 95 70 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Jaffna 28 24 95 75 Showers or thundershowers at times

Kandy 28 21 95 70 Showers or thundershowers

Nuwara-Eliya 18 11 95 75 Showers or thundershowers

Ratnapura 30 22 95 70 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Trincomalee 29 25 95 80 Showers or thundershowers at times

Mannar 29 25 95 70 Showers or thundershowers