Showery condition continue further

Showery condition over the island, particularly in Eastern, Uva, and Central provinces and in Hambantota district is expected to continue further.Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Eastern, Uva and Central provinces and in Hambanthota district. Several spells of showers will occur in Northern, North-western and North-Central provinces.Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle, Matara districts after 2.00 p.m.Heavy falls above 100 mm are likely at some places in Eastern, Uva, Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Nuwara-Eliya district. Fairly heavy falls about 75 mm are likely at some places in Hambanthota, Galle and Matara districts.Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces during the morning.General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND DURING

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Trincomalee to Galle via Batticaloa, Pottuvil and Hambanthota. Heavy falls are likely at some places in the sea areas extending from Batticaloa to Hambantota via Pottuvil.Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea area extending from Mannar to Galle via Colombo during the afternoon or night.Winds will be North-easterly and speed will be (20-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island.The sea areas extending from Trincomalee to Negombo via Kankasanturai, Mannar and Puttalam and the sea areas extending from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambanthota can be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to (50-55) kmph at times.Temporarily strong gusty winds (up to 70-80 kmph) and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

Showery condition over the island, particularly in Northern, Eastern and Uva provinces and in Polonnaruwa district is expected to enhance further.Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Northern, Eastern, North-Central, Uva and Central provinces and in Hambanthota district. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere after 2.00 p.m.Heavy falls about (100-150) mm are likely at some places in Eastern and Uva provinces and in Nuwara-Eliya, Matale, Polonnaruwa and Mullaitivu districts. Fairly heavy falls about 75-100 mm are likely at some places in Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces and in Kandy, Hambanthota and Galle districts.Wind speed can be increased up to 50 kmph at times in North-Central, North-western, Central and Uva provinces and in Hambanthota district.Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces during the morning.General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.



Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 19-Dec-2019

City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather

Max Min Max Min

Anuradhapura 29 24 95 70 Showers or thundershowers at times

Batticaloa 28 24 95 80 Showers or thundershowers at times

Colombo 30 25 90 65 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Galle 31 25 90 65 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Jaffna 30 24 95 70 Several spells of showers

Kandy 29 22 95 80 Showers at times

Nuwara-Eliya 16 14 95 90 Showers or thundershowers at times

Ratnapura 30 23 95 70 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Trincomalee 29 25 90 75 Showers or thundershowers at times

Mannar 30 25 90 70 Showers at times