Showery condition over the island enhance today

Showery condition over the island, particularly in the south-western part of the island is likely to enhance to some extent today. Cloudy skies can also be expected over most parts of the island.Showers or thundershowers will occur over most parts of the island.Heavy falls about (100-150) mm are likely at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and Galle district.Fairly heavy falls about (75-100) mm are likely at some places in Eastern, Uva and North-western provinces and Matara district.Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces during the morning.General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND DURING

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Trincomalee to Mannar via Batticaloa, Hambanthota, Galle and Colombo. Winds will be North-easterly and speed will be (20-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island. The sea areas extending from Trincomalee to Negombo via Kankasanturai, Mannar and Puttalam and the sea areas extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambanthota can be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to (50-55) kmph at times. Temporarily strong gusty winds (up to 70-80 kmph) and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 20-Dec-2019

City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather

Max Min Max Min

Anuradhapura 29 24 95 70 Several spells of showers

Batticaloa 29 25 90 75 Showers or thundershowers at times

Colombo 29 24 90 70 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Galle 30 24 90 70 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Jaffna 30 25 95 70 Several spells of showers

Kandy 26 21 95 80 Several spells of showers

Nuwara-Eliya 16 14 95 85 Showers or thundershowers at times

Ratnapura 28 23 95 70 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Trincomalee 30 24 90 75 Showers or thundershowers at times

Mannar 30 26 90 70 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

