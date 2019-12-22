Rain continue over the island today

Showery condition is likely to continue further over the island during today and tomorrow. Very heavy showers are likely in Anuradhapura, Polonnaruwa, Trincomalee and Vavuniya districts.Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Northern, Eastern, North-Central, Uva, North-western and Central provinces and in Hambanthota district. Showers or thundershowers will occur elsewhere particularly after 2.00 p.m.Very heavy falls above 100 mm are likely at some places in Anuradhapura, Polonnaruwa, Trincomalee and Vavuniya districts and Fairly heavy falls about 75-100 mm are likely at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Uva provinces and in Batticaloa, Ampara, Nuwara-Eliya, Matale, Puttalam, Mannar and Mullaitivu districts.Wind speed can be increased up to 40 kmph at times in North-central and North-western provinces.Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Central and Sabaragamuwa provinces during the morning.General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas extending from Kankasanturai to Galle via Trincomalee, Batticaloa and Hambanthota. Heavy falls are likely at some places in the sea areas extending from Trincomalee to Batticaloa and from Puttalam to Galle via Colombo.Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in other sea areas during the afternoon or night.Winds will be North-easterly and speed will be (20-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island.The sea areas extending from Kankasanturai to Colombo via Mannar and Puttalam can be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to (50-55) kmph at times.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

Showery condition over the island, particularly in Northern, Eastern, North-Central, Uva and Central provinces and in Hambantota district is expected to enhance to some extent again from today (22th). Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Northern, Eastern, North-Central, Uva and Central provinces and in Hambanthota district. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere after 2.00 p.m.Heavy falls about (100-150) mm are likely at some places in Eastern, Uva, Central and North-Central provinces and in Mullaitivu and Kilinochchi districts, fairly heavy falls about (75-100) mm are likely at some places in Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces and in Hambanthota, Galle and Kurunegala districts.Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Central and Sabaragamuwa provinces during the morning.General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 22-Dec-2019

City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather

Max Min Max Min

Anuradhapura 28 24 95 85 Showers or thundershowers at times

Batticaloa 29 24 95 85 Showers or thundershowers at times

Colombo 31 23 95 80 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Galle 29 24 95 80 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Jaffna 29 24 90 75 Showers or thundershowers at times

Kandy 28 21 95 85 Showers or thundershowers at times

Nuwara-Eliya 18 13 95 85 Showers or thundershowers at times

Ratnapura 30 23 95 85 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Trincomalee 28 25 90 80 Showers or thundershowers at times

Mannar 29 25 95 75 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Temporarily strong gusty winds (up to 70-80 kmph) and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.