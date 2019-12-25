Adverse weather to recede from today

Showery condition over the island is likely to temporarily reduce to some extent from today (25 December). Several spells of showers will occur in the Northern, North-Central, Uva and Eastern provinces and in Hambantota district. Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places elsewhere after 2.00 p.m. Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Central and Sabaragamuwa provinces during the morning. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.



WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Kankasanturai to Hambanthota via Trincomalee and Batticaloa. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in other sea areas during the afternoon or night. Winds will be North-easterly and speed will be (20-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island. Temporarily strong gusty winds (up to 70-80 kmph) and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

Showery condition over the island is likely to temporarily reduce to some extent from tomorrow (25 December).Several spells of showers will occur in the Northern, North-Central, Uva and Eastern provinces and in Hambantota district. Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places elsewhere after 1.00 p.m. Light showers may occur in the Central province during the morning too. Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Central and Sabaragamuwa provinces during the morning. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 25-Dec-2019

City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather

Max Min Max Min

Anuradhapura 29 23 95 70 Several spells of showers

Batticaloa 28 24 95 70 Several spells of showers

Colombo 31 25 90 60 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Galle 30 24 95 65 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Jaffna 28 25 95 70 Several spells of light showers

Kandy 28 20 90 65 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Nuwara-Eliya 20 11 95 75 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Ratnapura 31 23 95 70 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Trincomalee 28 24 95 75 Several spells of showers

Mannar 29 24 95 70 Several spells of showers