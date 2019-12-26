Fair weather in many plasces

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces and in Galle district after 2.00 p.m. Light showers may occur in the Northern and Eastern provinces.Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Central and Sabaragamuwa provinces during the morning.General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Chilaw to Matara via Colombo and Galle in the afternoon or night.Winds will be North-easterly and speed will be (20-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island.Temporarily strong gusty winds (up to 70-80 kmph) and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 26-Dec-2019

City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather

Max Min Max Min

Anuradhapura 31 24 95 65 Mainly fair

Batticaloa 30 24 95 80 A few showers

Colombo 31 24 95 60 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Galle 32 23 95 60 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Jaffna 30 23 95 80 Several spells of light showers

Kandy 30 19 95 65 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Nuwara-Eliya 20 11 95 75 A few showers

Ratnapura 32 23 95 65 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Trincomalee 30 24 95 75 Several spells of light showers

Mannar 29 25 95 75 Several spells of light showers