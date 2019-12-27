December 27, 2019
tami sin youtube  twitter facebook
    Development - Provincial

    Afternoon thundershowers expected in several areas

    December 27, 2019
    Afternoon thundershowers expected in several areas

    Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Sabaragamuwa province and in Nuwara-Eliya, Kaluthara, Galle and Matara districts after 2.00 p.m. Light showers may occur in the eastern coastal areas during the morning. Mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere. Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Central, Sabaragamuwa and Uva provinces during the morning. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

    Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the sea areas extending from Colombo to Hambanthota via Galle in the afternoon or night. Winds will be North-easterly and speed will be (20-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island.Temporarily strong gusty winds (up to 70-80 kmph) and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

    Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Sabaragamuwa, Western provinces and in Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts after 2.00 p.m. Mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere.Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Central and Sabaragamuwa provinces during the morning. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.
    Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 27-Dec-2019
    City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather
    Max Min Max Min
    Anuradhapura 30 23 95 70 Mainly fair
    Batticaloa 30 25 85 75 Mainly fair
    Colombo 30 24 90 70 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 4.00p.m
    Galle 32 24 95 65 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m
    Jaffna 28 23 95 75 Mainly fair
    Kandy 30 20 95 60 Mainly fair
    Nuwara-Eliya 19 9 95 70 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m
    Ratnapura 31 23 95 60 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m
    Trincomalee 29 24 90 75 Mainly fair
    Mannar 29 25 85

    Last modified on Friday, 27 December 2019 15:05
    « Fair weather in many plasces
    back to top

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2

    Desathiya