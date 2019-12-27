Afternoon thundershowers expected in several areas

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Sabaragamuwa province and in Nuwara-Eliya, Kaluthara, Galle and Matara districts after 2.00 p.m. Light showers may occur in the eastern coastal areas during the morning. Mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere. Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Central, Sabaragamuwa and Uva provinces during the morning. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages

WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the sea areas extending from Colombo to Hambanthota via Galle in the afternoon or night. Winds will be North-easterly and speed will be (20-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island.Temporarily strong gusty winds (up to 70-80 kmph) and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.



WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Sabaragamuwa, Western provinces and in Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts after 2.00 p.m. Mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere.Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Central and Sabaragamuwa provinces during the morning. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 27-Dec-2019

City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather

Max Min Max Min

Anuradhapura 30 23 95 70 Mainly fair

Batticaloa 30 25 85 75 Mainly fair

Colombo 30 24 90 70 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 4.00p.m

Galle 32 24 95 65 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Jaffna 28 23 95 75 Mainly fair

Kandy 30 20 95 60 Mainly fair

Nuwara-Eliya 19 9 95 70 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Ratnapura 31 23 95 60 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Trincomalee 29 24 90 75 Mainly fair

Mannar 29 25 85