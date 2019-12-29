December 29, 2019
    Fair weather prevail over the island

    Mainly fair weather will prevail over most parts of the island.However, showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Rathnapura, Kaluthara, Galle and Matara districts after 2.00 p.m.Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Central and Sabaragamuwa provinces during the morning.General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.



    WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

    Mainly fair weather will prevail in the sea areas around the island.Winds will be North-easterly and speed will be (20-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island.The sea areas extending from Mannar to Colombo via Puttalam and the sea areas extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambanthota can be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph at times.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

    Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Sabaragamuwa province and in Kaluthara, Galle and Matara districts after 2.00 p.m.Mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere.Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Central and Sabaragamuwa provinces during the morning.General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

    Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 29-Dec-2019
    City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather
    Max Min Max Min
    Anuradhapura 30 21 95 60 Mainly fair
    Batticaloa 30 23 85 65 Mainly fair
    Colombo 31 23 85 50 Mainly fair
    Galle 29 23 90 70 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m
    Jaffna 29 21 95 65 Mainly fair
    Kandy 28 18 90 60 Mainly fair
    Nuwara-Eliya 18 6 95 65 Mainly fair
    Ratnapura 33 22 95 60 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m
    Trincomalee 29 25 85 65 Mainly fair
    Mannar 29 23 85 60 Mainly fair

     

