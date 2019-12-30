Fair weather prevail further

December 30, 2019
    Except for a few showers in Eastern province, mainly fair weather will prevail further over most parts of the island.Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Central, Sabaragamuwa and Uva provinces during the morning.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

    Mainly fair weather will prevail in the sea areas around the island.Winds will be North-easterly and speed will be (20-30) kmph in the sea areas around the island.The sea areas extending from Mannar to Colombo via Puttalam and the sea areas extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambanthota can be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to (40-50) kmph at times.Except for a few showers in Eastern province, mainly fair weather will prevail further over most parts of the island.Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Central, Sabaragamuwa and Uva provinces during the morning.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

    Mainly fair weather will prevail over most parts of the island.Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Central andSabaragamuwa provinces during the morning.

    Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 30-Dec-2019
    City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather
    Max Min Max Min
    Anuradhapura 30 22 90 60 Mainly fair
    Batticaloa 31 22 85 70 Mainly fair
    Colombo 30 22 80 55 Mainly fair
    Galle 30 22 90 80 Mainly fair
    Jaffna 29 22 90 60 Mainly fair
    Kandy 29 19 90 60 Mainly fair
    Nuwara-Eliya 21 7 95 60 Mainly fair
    Ratnapura 33 22 95 55 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m
    Trincomalee 29 24 80 65 Mainly fair
    Mannar 29 24 80 60 Mainly fair prevail further

     

