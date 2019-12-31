« Fair weather prevail further

Except for a few showers in Eastern province, mainly fair weather will prevail further over most parts of the island.Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Central, Sabaragamuwa and Uva provinces during the morning.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND DURING

Mainly fair weather will prevail in the sea areas around the island.Winds will be North-easterly and speed will be (20-30) kmph in the sea areas around the island.The sea areas extending from Mannar to Colombo via Puttalam and the sea areas extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambanthota can be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 40 kmph at times.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 31-Dec-2019

City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather

Max Min Max Min

Anuradhapura 30 23 90 60 Mainly fair

Batticaloa 29 23 90 70 A few showers

Colombo 33 24 80 65 Mainly fair

Galle 31 24 85 70 Mainly fair

Jaffna 30 23 90 70 Mainly fair

Kandy 30 19 90 50 Mainly fair

Nuwara-Eliya 22 8 90 55 Mainly fair

Ratnapura 33 22 95 55 Mainly fair

Trincomalee 29 23 90 65 A few showers

Mannar 30 24 90 65 Mainly fair