« Fair weather prevail further

Except for a few showers in Eastern province, mainly fair weather will prevail further over most parts of the island.Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Central, Sabaragamuwa and Uva provinces during the morning.
WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND DURING
Mainly fair weather will prevail in the sea areas around the island.Winds will be North-easterly and speed will be (20-30) kmph in the sea areas around the island.The sea areas extending from Mannar to Colombo via Puttalam and the sea areas extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambanthota can be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 40 kmph at times.
WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS
Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 31-Dec-2019
City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather
Max Min Max Min
Anuradhapura 30 23 90 60 Mainly fair
Batticaloa 29 23 90 70 A few showers
Colombo 33 24 80 65 Mainly fair
Galle 31 24 85 70 Mainly fair
Jaffna 30 23 90 70 Mainly fair
Kandy 30 19 90 50 Mainly fair
Nuwara-Eliya 22 8 90 55 Mainly fair
Ratnapura 33 22 95 55 Mainly fair
Trincomalee 29 23 90 65 A few showers
Mannar 30 24 90 65 Mainly fair