Showers occur at several places

Several spells of showers will occur in Eastern and Uva provinces. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Central, Sabaragamuwa, Western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts after 2.00pm.Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Central, Sabaragamuwa and Uva provinces during the morning.

WEATHER AND STATE OF SEA AROUND THE ISLAND

Condition of Rain:Showers or thundershower may occur at several places in the sea area extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota. Mainly fair weather will prevail in the other sea areas around the island.

Wind:Winds will be North-easterly and speed will be (20-30) kmph in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed can increase up to 40 kmph at times in the areas extending from Mannar to Colombo via Puttalam and the sea areas

extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambanthota.

GENERAL WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

Several spells of showers will occur in Eastern and Northern provinces and in Polonnaruwa district. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Central, Sabaragamuwa, Western and Uva provinces in Galle and Matara districts after 2.00pm.Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Central, Sabaragamuwa and Uva provinces during the morning.

Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 2-Jan-2020

City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather

Max Min Max Min

Anuradhapura 31 23 95 60 A few showers

Batticaloa 30 25 90 75 Several spells of showers

Colombo 31 25 90 60 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Galle 30 25 95 75 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Jaffna 30 24 95 65 Mainly fair

Kandy 31 21 95 55 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Nuwara-Eliya 20 11 95 65 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Ratnapura 33 23 95 50 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Trincomalee 30 25 95 75 Several spells of light showers

Mannar 30 26 85 70 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m



State of Sea:

The sea areas extending from Mannar to Colombo via Puttalam and the sea areas extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambanthota can be fairly rough at times