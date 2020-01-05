Showers occur at several places after 2 pm

A Few showers will occur in Eastern and Uva provinces and in Hambanthota district.Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Sabaragamuwa, Western and North-western provinces and in Galle, Matara and Nuwara-Eliya districts after 2.00 pm.Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Central, Sabaragamuwa and Uva provinces during the morning.General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

SEA AREA FORECAST FOR NEXT 24 HOURS

Issued at 12.00 noon on 04 January 2020

Condition of Rain: Showers or thundershower may occur at a few places in the sea area extending from to Galle to Batticaloa via Hambantota and Pottuvil.Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in the sea area extending from Puttalam to Galle via Colombo during the afternoon or night.Mainly fair weather will prevail in the other sea areas around the island.

Winds: Winds will be North-easterly and speed will be (20-30) kmph in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed can increase up to 40 kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Mannar to Colombo via Puttalam and the sea areas extending from Galle to Batticaloa via Hambanthota and Pottuvil.

State of Sea: The sea areas extending from Mannar to Colombo via Puttalam and the sea areas extending from Galle to Batticaloa via Hambanthota and Pottuvil can be fairly rough at times.

GENERAL WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

Several spells of showers will occur in Eastern and Uva provinces and in Mullaitivu, Kilinochchi and Hambanthota districts.Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Sabaragamuwa, Western and North-western provinces and in Galle, Matara and Nuwara-Eliya districts after 2.00 pm.Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Central, Sabaragamuwa and Uva provinces during the morning.General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 4-Jan-2020

City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather

Max Min Max Min

Anuradhapura 31 23 95 75 A few showers

Batticaloa 30 24 90 80 Several spells of light showers

Colombo 31 25 90 65 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Galle 32 24 95 65 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Jaffna 30 24 95 70 Mainly fair

Kandy 31 21 90 60 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Nuwara-Eliya 20 11 95 75 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Ratnapura 33 23 95 60 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Trincomalee 30 26 90 70 Several spells of light showers

Mannar 31 26 90 70 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m