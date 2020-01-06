Showers occur at a few places after 2.00 pm

A Few showers will occur in Eastern and Uva provinces and in Hambanthota district.Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces and in Galle, Matara and Nuwara-Eliya districts after 2.00 pm.Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Central, Sabaragamuwa and Uva provinces during the morning.General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

SEA AREA FORECAST FOR NEXT 24 HOURS

Issued at 05.30 am on 06 January 2020

Condition of Rain: Showers or thundershower may occur at a few places in the sea area extending from Galle to Batticaloa via Hambantota and Pottuvil.Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in the sea area extending from Colombo to Galle during the afternoon or night.Mainly fair weather will prevail in the other sea areas.

Winds: Winds will be North-easterly and speed will be (30-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Mannar to Balapitiya via Puttalam and Colombo.State of Sea:The sea areas extending from Puttalam to Balapitiya via Colombo can be fairly rough at times.

GENERAL WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

Issued at 04.00 pm on 05 January 2020

Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 6-Jan-2020

City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather

Max Min Max Min

Anuradhapura 32 25 95 60 Mainly fair

Batticaloa 30 25 95 75 A few showers

Colombo 32 24 95 70 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Galle 32 25 90 70 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Jaffna 32 24 90 65 Mainly fair

Kandy 32 21 90 55 Mainly fair

Nuwara-Eliya 20 11 95 70 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Ratnapura 33 24 95 60 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Trincomalee 31 25 90 70 A few showers

Mannar 31 25 90 70 Mainly fair