Mainly fair weather prevail



SEA AREA FORECAST FOR NEXT 24 HOURS

Issued at 05.30 am on 07 January 2020

Condition of Rain: Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in the sea area extending from Colombo to Hambantotavia Galle during the afternoon or night.Mainly fair weather will prevail in the other sea areas.

Winds: Winds will be North-easterly and speed will be (30-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Mannar to Colombo via Puttalam.

State of Sea: The sea areas extending from Mannar to Colombo via Puttalam can be fairly rough at times.

GENERAL WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

A Few showers will occur in Eastern and Uva provinces and in Hambanthota district. Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces and in Galle, Matara and Nuwara-Eliya districts in the afternoon or night. Mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere. Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Central, Sabaragamuwa and Uva provinces during the morning.General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 7-Jan-2020

City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather

Max Min Max Min

Anuradhapura 30 24 95 60 Mainly fair

Batticaloa 30 26 90 75 A few showers

Colombo 31` 24 95 70 Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in the afternoon or night

Galle 31 25 90 70 Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in the afternoon or night

Jaffna 31 24 85 70 Mainly fair

Kandy 32 21 90 55 Mainly fair

Nuwara-Eliya 21 10 95 65 Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in the afternoon or night

Ratnapura 33 23 95 60 Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in the afternoon or night

Trincomalee 30 26 90 70 A few showers

Mannar 31 25 90 65 Mainly fair