Fair weather prevail over the island

Except for a few showers in Eastern province, mainly fair weather will prevail over most parts of the island. Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Central, Sabaragamuwa and Uva provinces during the morning.

SEA AREA FORECAST FOR NEXT 24 HOURS

Issued at 12.00 noon on 09 January 2020

Condition of Rain: Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the sea area extending from Colombo to Hambantotavia Galle during the afternoon or night.Mainly fair weather will prevail in the other sea areas.

Winds:Winds will be North-easterly and speed will be (30-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Mannar to Colombo via Puttalam and the sea areas extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambanthota.

State of Sea:The sea areas extending from Kalpitiya to Colombo via Puttalam and sea areas extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambanthota can be fairly rough at times.

GENERAL WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

sued at 04.00 pm on 09 January 2020

Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 10-Jan-2020

City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather

Max Min Max Min

Anuradhapura 30 21 90 55 Mainly fair

Batticaloa 29 23 90 70 Mainly fair

Colombo 32 24 80 50 Mainly fair

Galle 33 25 90 70 Mainly fair

Jaffna 30 20 95 60 Mainly fair

Kandy 29 18 90 70 Mainly fair

Nuwara-Eliya 19 8 90 70 Mainly fair

Ratnapura 33 21 90 60 Mainly fair

Trincomalee 28 22 75 60 Mainly fair

Mannar 30 21 85 61 Mainly fair