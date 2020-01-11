Showers occur at a some places

Several spells of showers will occur in Eastern and Uva provinces and in Polonnaruwa and Matale districts. Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces and in Galle, Matara, Kandy and Nuwara-Eliya districts in the afternoon or night. Mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere.Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Central, Sabaragamuwa and Uva provinces during the morning.General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.



SEA AREA FORECAST FOR NEXT 24 HOURS

Issued at 05.30 am on 11 January 2020

Condition of Rain: Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the sea area extending from Colombo to Hambantotavia Galle during the afternoon or night. Mainly fair weather will prevail in the other sea areas.

Winds: Winds will be North-easterly and speed will be (30-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed can increase up to (50-55) kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Mannar to Kaluthara via Puttalam and Colombo and the sea areas extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambanthota.

State of Sea:The sea areas extending from Mannar to Kaluthara via Puttalam and Colombo and sea areas extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambanthota can be fairly rough at times.

GENERAL WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

Issued at 04.00 p.m. on 10 January 2020

Tonight: Except for a few showers in Eastern province, mainly fair weather will prevail over most parts of the island.

Mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere.There is a slight possibility for Ground frost in some places in the Nuwara-Eliya district at the early hours of the morning.Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Central, Sabaragamuwa and Uva provinces during the morning.General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.



Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 11-Jan-2020

City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather

Max Min Max Min

Anuradhapura 30 22 95 55 Mainly fair

Batticaloa 29 24 90 70 Several spells of showers

Colombo 33 23 80 50 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Galle 29 23 90 70 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Jaffna 29 20 95 60 Mainly fair

Kandy 30 16 95 65 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Nuwara-Eliya 20 5 90 40 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Ratnapura 33 21 95 60 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Trincomalee 29 23 85 65 Several spells of showers

Mannar 28 23 85 60 Mainly fair