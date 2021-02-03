February 03, 2021
    Development - Provincial

    February 03, 2021
    Swarnamahal Financial Services PLC - Repayment of 50% of the Remaining Deposits

    Consequent to the Order issued by the Monetary Board of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka to resume business of Swarnamahal Financial Services PLC (SFSP) for a limited time on a conditional basis, only for the purpose of repayment up to fifty percent (50%) of the remaining deposits of the Company (repayment plan) under the supervision of the Panel of Management appointed by the Monetary Board, which was communicated by our Press Release dated 12th January 2021, SFSP has taken measures to implement such plan.

    Accordingly, 50% of the remaining value of deposits of SFSP, after deducting 30% repayment already made and the eligible compensation under the Sri Lanka Deposit Insurance and Liquidity Support Scheme, will be repaid commencing from 3rd February 2021.

    https://www.cbsl.gov.lk/sites/default/files/cbslweb_documents/press/pr/press_20210201_swarnamahal_finance_repayment_of_50percent_of_remaining_deposits_e_0.pdf

