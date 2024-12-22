Courtesy Call by the Vice-Chairwoman of CPPCC Ms. Qin Boyong on Prime Minister of Sri Lanka

Her Excellency Ms. Qin Boyong, Vice-Chairwoman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) at the Vice Premier level, paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, Dr. Harini Amarasuriya, at the Parliament of Sri Lanka.

The Prime Minister welcomed Ms. Qin Boyong and her delegation, appreciating the longstanding friendship and underscoring the importance of strengthening bilateral relations. Strengthening cooperation in disease control, sustainable developments, improving trade and cooperation in multilateral forums were discussed further.

Senior officials present included H.E. Qi Zhenhong, Ambassador of China to Sri Lanka; Mr. Pradeep Saputhanthri, Secretary to the Prime Minister; Ms. Sagarika Bogahawatta, Additional Secretary to the Prime Minister; Ms. S. Vijitha Basnayake, Media Secretary to the Prime Minister; Ms. Ruwanthi Delpitiya, Director-General for East Asia; and Ms. Udani Gunawardena, Director of the East Asia Division at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.