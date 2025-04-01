EU Ambassador meets with Speaker Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne.

EU Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Ms. Carmen Moreno, met with the Speaker of the Parliament of Sri Lanka, (Dr.) Jagath Wickramaratne, on 17th March 2025 at the Parliament premises. The Secretary General of Parliament, Mrs. Kushani Rohanadeera was also present.

The meeting was primarily focused on exploring opportunities for further cooperation between the European Parliament and the Parliament of Sri Lanka.

During the meeting, the EU Ambassador extended her best wishes on the new political transformation and evolving political culture in Sri Lanka. The current political situation in the country, tourism industry, and the increasing number of tourists from European Union countries visiting Sri Lanka were further discussed.