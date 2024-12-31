Meeting between Minister of Fisheries, Aquatic and Ocean Resources, and Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Sri Lanka

The Minister of Fisheries, Aquatic and Ocean Resources, Ramalingum Chandrasekar, held a significant discussion with H.E. Miyon Lee, the Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Sri Lanka, focusing on enhancing bilateral relations and collaboration in fisheries and oceanic resource management.

During the meeting, the Minister conveyed condolences regarding the recent tragic aviation incident in South Korea and expressed solidarity on behalf of Sri Lanka. The Minister also acknowledged and appreciated the Republic of Korea's continued support and robust relations with Sri Lanka.

The Minister discussed opportunities for partnering with private South Korean companies to improve operations under Sri Lanka's Northsea Ltd, a state-owned Fishnet Manufacturing Company managing three factories.

Ambassador Lee emphasized the importance of establishing an Advanced Data Center for the National Aquatic Resources Research and Development Agency (NARA). This project, developed in collaboration with the Korea Institute of Ocean Science & Technology (KIOST), aims to strengthen aquatic resource research and development. Ambassador Lee expressed confidence that the project, which has been under discussion for a long time, is now being initiated and will achieve success.

During the discussion, Ambassador Lee urged the Minister to consider implementing the previously reviewed and paused digital taxation system project for the Colombo Municipal Council.

The meeting included discussions on enhancing employment opportunities for Sri Lankan fishermen in the Korean job market by increasing the

fisheries sector quota. This initiative aims to boost employability and improve livelihoods for Sri Lankan fishermen.

Both parties reiterated their commitment to sustaining and expanding these cooperative efforts, emphasizing the strong ties between Sri Lanka and the Republic of Korea.