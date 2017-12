Ministry of Education announced that the result of G.C.E. (A/L) examination 2017 will be released tomorrow (28th Dec.).

Education Minister Akila Viraj Kariyawasam says that this is a result of the step taken by the government to issue the examination result in due date by the Examination Department.

Accordingly, the results of all examinations will be released on due dates i.e. grade five scholarships examination on 5th October, G.C.E. (O/L) examination on 28th March, and G.C.E. (A/L) examination on 28th December.

According to the Examination Department, 315, 227 candidates sat for this year’s A/L examination.