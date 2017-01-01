The Special Task Force and the Police Narcotics and Organized Crimes Division has been able to seize heroin stocks valued over Rs. 130 million this year and going by this record, the eradication of the drug mafia from this country will not be far away, Law and Order and Southern development Minister Sagala Ratnayaka said.

The Minister said this achievement was made possible due to the scrupulous and systematic program undertaken to combat drugs and organized crime in recent times.

The STF alone had seized 5385.266 grams of heroin valued at nearly Rs.53,852.660 upto 27th December this year, while the Anti-Narcotics and Organized Crimes Division has seized 8226.659 grams of heroin valued at nearly Rs. 82,266,590 during the same period.

The STF had also arrested 303 suspects during 285 successful raids while the Anti-Narcotics and Organized Crimes Division has arrested 167 suspects during 160 raids.

The Minister said an operation was also underway to nab leading underworld characters conducting their drug cartels and other underworld activities from abroad.