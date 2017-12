The Police have set up a Special Hotline for female candidates contesting the forthcoming polls to lodge complaints if they face harassment, intimidation and abuse.

“The Hotline number is 011 – 302 48 84. Complaints will be promptly investigated by the Police Child and Women Bureau offices established at every station,” Police Media Spokesman SP Ruwan Gunasekara said.

According to Mr. Gunasekera, the police will take tough action against persons violating election laws so as to ensure a free and fair election.

He said the Police have received 25 complaints relating to election violations up to yesterday.