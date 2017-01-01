The Ministry of Education has taken steps to launch several dengue eradication programs to protect school children from contracting the disease during this weekend.



Accordingly, an island wide dengue prevention program will be launched at all schools under the guidance of the Education Minister Akila Viraj Kariyawasam before the new school year begins in January, 2018.



The program will be carried out on the 30th and 31st of this month at all schools in the island.

Secretary to the Education Ministry Sunil Hettiarachchi called on all the Zonal Directors of Education, Directors of Education, Principals, Teacher Instructors, Teachers and other relevant officers to actively contribute to the program to make it success and make the schools dengue-free zones.

He emphasized that a supervisory report should be submitted to the Ministry of Education on a zonal level.

Education Secretary invited the regional health officers, parents, members of the tri forces, Special Task Force and police to contribute in cleaning school premises as part of this program.

In addition, a circular issued by the Secretary has informed the school principals to take steps to continue the cleaning activities of school premises on every Sunday.

Circulars have also been issued informing the school principals that they are responsible if any legal fines imposed for failing to maintain dengue mosquito -free clean premises.