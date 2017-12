Director General of Archeology P.B. Mandawala says that the Department of Archeology has taken steps to preserve the Sudaikuda dageba in Sampur, which is alleged to have destroyed by an unknown group.

Mr. Mandawala said the Department has carried out a special program for the preservation of Eastern antiques on the advice of Minister Akila Viraj Kariyawasam.

The Director General further said that the Department has taken steps to prevent any destruction in archeological sites.