Presidential Commission of Inquiry to Inquire and Investigate into Serious Acts of Fraud and Corruption (PRECIFAC) today will hand over reports of 17 cases of serious fraud and corruption that took place during the previous regime to the President Maithripala Sirisena.

The PRECIFAC, in addition to the reports of the 17 cases of serious fraud and corruption prepared after extensive investigations and analysis of evidence, will also hand over the recommendations on the measures to be taken in future to prevent such crimes.

It has been reported that report of suggestions including serious measures to be taken to prevent serious corruption is 1,200 pages long.

President Maithripala Sirisena by a gazette notification on 10th March 2015 established the PRECIFAC to investigate fraud and corruption as well as the misuse of power that took place during 10th January 2010 to 10th January 2015.