The duty of the Government Information Department is to supply impartial and accurate information to the general public, Director General of Information Attorney-at-Law, Sudarshana Gunawardhane said this morning.



Addressing the staff of the department at its premises on the first working day of the year 2018, the Director General added that to fulfill this duty, all members of the working force should get together as one group.



The government servants are bound to work according to the policies of the government, which is elected by the general public in the country, Mr. Gunawardhane further said.



Whole staff of the department participated in this event.