According to the newly established government institution for the supervision of asset and cost management, the Comptroller General Office, the overall vehicle owned by the government is 57,961 and in which 50, 238 are in running condition, revealed Co-Cabinet Spokesman, Minister of Lands and Parliamentary Reforms, Gayantha Karunatilake at the weekly Cabinet press briefing today.

Announcing the Cabinet Decisions, the minister further said among them, 26, 732 belong to the central government and other 23, 506 belong to the public enterprises.

Since, among these vehicles, 7,723 are out of running condition, the Ministry of Finance has decided to dispose them with immediate effect.