The Monetary Board of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) on 4th January has decided to extend the suspension of Perpetual Treasuries Limited (PTL) from carrying on the business and activities of a Primary Dealer for a period of six months with effect from 4.30 p.m. on 5th January 2018.
The CBSL acting in terms of the Regulations made under the Registered Stock and Securities Ordinance and the Local Treasury Bills Ordinance, has taken this decision in order to continue the investigations being conducted by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka.