The UK All Party Parliamentary Group, which is in the island on a visit from 3rd- 8th January, visiting the Northern Province has expressed their satisfaction over the development in the Northern Province.

The four-member delegation of the All Party Parliamentary Group for Sri Lanka, visited the Northern Province and met with the Governor Reginald Cooray at the Governor's Office in Jaffna on Sunday.

The delegation is led by the Chairman of the All Party Parliamentary Group for Sri Lanka MP. Ranil Jayawardena, and includes MPs Michelle Donelan, Chris Green, and John Lamont.

During the meeting with the Governor, the British parliamentary group in length discussed the government's reconciliation agenda and its progress.

The British MPs have also inquired about the government's constitutional reforms, provincial development, release of lands to original owners, disappearances and missing persons, and resettlement of the displaced.