Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval to the government to pay compensation to the victims of the communal violence occurred on 15th and 16th of June 2014 in Beruwela, Aluthgama areas.

Properties belonging to 273 families in the Beruwela and Aluthgama areas were destroyed by unidentified people during the clashes.

The Army has repaired the houses and other buildings damaged during the riots. However, no compensation was paid for the victims to replace the furniture and the other household items and to restore the livelihood of the victims, the Minister of Prison Reforms Rehabilitation Resettlement and Hindu Religious Affairs D. M. Swaminathan has pointed out to the cabinet at its meeting on Tuesday.

The committee of officials appointed to investigate and evaluate the damages to the properties has recommended to pay compensation for the household property and equipment lost due to the incident.



Accordingly, taking into consideration the proposal made by the Minister Swaminathan, the Cabinet of Ministers has approved awarding compensation to the victims subject to the existing provisions.

The government decided on August 22 to compensate people who were killed or wounded in the clashes. Three people died in the clashes and scores were injured. The government decided to provide compensation of 20 million rupees to the families of the deceased. In addition, the government has decided to compensate twelve persons who were injured in the attacks, Rs. 500,000 each.