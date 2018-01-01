The Committee on Public Enterprises (COPE) of the parliament is to summon officials of the Central Bank and Finance Ministry after the Parliament debate on the bond commission took place, Parliamentary sources said.

They said the objective of summoning them is to get a feedback on the steps taken by the Central Bank (CB) and Ministry of Finance to implement the recommendations made by COPE in its report on the investigation of the 2015 bond issue.

COPE Chairman and MP Sunil Handunetti presented its report on the investigation to Parliament in October 2016. The Committee recommended the setting up of a mechanism to ensure transparency of the issues of government securities, monitoring of secondary and primary markets, taking action against the Central Bank employees who have been involved in any unlawful activities with regard to the bond issue concerned and to include new guidelines pertaining to the issue of government securities.