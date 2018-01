Minister of Finance and Media, Mangala Samaraweera called on the Minister of External Affairs of India, Sushma Swaraj at the Jawaharlal Nehru Bhawan in New Delhi, on Saturday (13th Jan.).

The two Ministers discussed issues of development cooperation between the two countries.

Finance Minister Samaraweera also called on Arun Jaitley, Minister of Finance of India in New Delhi on the same day. The Ministers reviewed the present status of ongoing economic projects between the two countries.