A stock of 928 kilograms of cocaine, which were seized during raids by the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) was publicly destroyed at the premises of the Katunayake Export Processing Zone yesterday (15th Jan.) under the supervision of President Maithripala Sirisena.

It is significant that this is the first time that a stock of illegal drugs has been publicly destroyed.

The Police Narcotics Bureau nabbed a container at the Colombo harbor on the 8th of December 2016.

This program to publicly destroy cocaine has been launched as a solution to the questions raised by the people about what happens to the seized drugs and the government was expected to implement a method in the future under the guidance of President Sirisena to destroy seized drugs publicly in a manner which will not harm the environment.

Further, steps have been taken under the guidance of the President to increase the number of raids carry out during this year and to accelerate the programs implemented to eradicate the illegal drugs from the country.

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was also present on this occasion.